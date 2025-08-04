Dua Lipa’s telling pictures hint at Callum Turner relationship status

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner enjoy music festival date with family

Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner celebrated her Kosovo citizenship in an outing to Sunny Hill music festival along with the popstar’s family.

The 29-year-old songstress took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the celebrations.

In one of the pictures, the One Kiss hitmaker and the actor packed on PDA as they sat on a couch, while another blurry picture of the couple showed them posing together as Callum wrapped his arms around Dua.

The pictures also included the Grammy winner’s family, including her parents and siblings which showed how Callum is already a part of the Lipa family.

“Got my citizenship the night before and then partied hard at @sunnyhillfestival the night after!!!! @officialfatboyslim !!!!! lovinggggg lifeeee,” Dua wrote in the caption.

The Sunny Hill music festival, which happens in Prishtina, Kosovo, is organised by the Levitating songstress herself with her father, Dukagjin Lipa, every year.

After she was granted the citizenship, Dua, who was born to Kosovian-Albanian parents, told BBC that she feels “like my two sides are now one.”

“It completes the duality I have always had within. I love this country and this means so much to me and my family,” she added.