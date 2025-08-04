Courteney Cox advises Jennifer Aniston to be cautious with Jim Curtis

Courteney Cox has recently advised Jennifer Aniston to be cautious with newfound beau Jim Curtis.

According to RadarOnline.com, a source said that the Scream actress “has seen Jen get hurt over and over, and she doesn't want to see the past repeating itself.

“She's urging her friend to be careful,” spilled an insider.

Courteney is hesitant of Jim mainly because of “his past behaviour has raised major red flags,” stated an insider.

Jim mentioned in his 2017 book that he often “gets bored easily” in relationships which has been alarming for “Jen’s friends”.

“Courteney and others are telling her to pump the brakes and really get to know this guy before she hands over her heart,” revealed an insider.

The source however noted that Jim and Jen “are already joined at the hip, which is typical of Jen. She tends to go all in very fast and is very trusting”.

Meanwhile, an insider added, “Jen is in a good place in life. The last thing she needs is another guy bringing drama – or using her to boost his own career.”

For the unversed, Jennifer was previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.