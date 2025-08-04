James Whale dies at 74 after long battle with cancer

Broadcaster James Whale passes away at 74

Broadcaster James Whale has passed away after battling kidney, spine, and brain cancer at the age of 74.

His tragic death was announced by his wife, Nadine, in an exclusive session with The Express on Monday, August 4.

She told the outlet, “James slipped away very gently this morning. It was a beautiful passing, and he left with a smile on his face.”

The broadcaster’s death comes hot on the heels of his final column for the Daily Express, which was published just hours before his passing.

He revealed at the time that he was “happy to go now and felt at peace” after moving into a hospice.

In addition, James expressed gratitude to the doctors and nurses at The Heart of Kent Hospice for doing their best.

He explained, “What’s surprised me most is how much better in myself I feel since finally moving into a hospice near my home in Kent a week or so ago.”

The late broadcaster also emphasised the importance of sharing final wishes with loved ones before departing this world.

For the unversed, the beloved radio presenter was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000, and doctors had predicted he had barely a month to live.

It wasn’t until he decided to have one of his kidneys removed that his life was extended by 25 years.