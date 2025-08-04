Katy Perry latest show takes new turn with unexpected fan moment

Katy Perry is making headlines again, but this time, it wasn’t due to a mishap or a prop malfunction. Instead, it was a fan moment that unexpectedly turned intense during her latest concert.

It took just a minute or two for tears of joy to turn into panic when a young fan collapsed on stage during the Roar singer’s Detroit show, shortly after the pop star invited some lucky audience members to join her under the spotlight.

On Sunday night, August 3, during a nightly ritual of inviting fans on stage to perform The One That Got Away, a young fan named McKenna fainted just as the Firework songstress was about to begin the song.

She raced to the side of the girl, who was wearing a bright blue skirt over an all black outfit, and the members of the singer’s crew and venue medical staff quickly attended her.

In a fan captured video, a visibly concerned Grammy-nominated singer could be seen kneeling alongside the girl as the crowd of about 13,000 chanted McKenna’s name in support.

The young one was taken away from the stage, following which Perry, 40, pulled the other three fans into a group hug and led a prayer, saying, "Dear God, we pray for McKenna, that she will come back fully and brighter and better than ever. Amen."

"It’s so much. Sometimes you’re so brave and you can get on stage, and it’s overwhelming. I understand that feeling," she explained.

The Sunday’s show was the 13th in the latest North American Leg of the Lifetimes Tour, which Perry, who recently broke up with her longtime partner Orlando Bloom, kicked off during late April in Mexico City.