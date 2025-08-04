Hailey Bieber shares rare glimpse of baby Jack Blues resembling dad Justin

Hailey Bieber reveals how baby Jack Blues has an identical feature to Justin

Hailey Bieber and husband Justin Bieber are nearing the first milestone for baby Jack Blues Bieber as his first birthday approaches.

The Rhode founder took to Instagram on Saturday, August 3, and shared an unseen picture of her firstborn as he played in grass.

The photo showed the 11-month-old wearing a lemon-coloured ribbed sleeveless shirt and matching leggings as he showed off his blonde locks.

“summer things part I,” Hailey wrote in the caption of her carousel, and Justin commented a raised hands emoji.

Alongside Jack’s rare glimpse, the series of photos also showed several moments through the supermodel’s summer highlights, as she went out and about.

Hailey and Justin, who have yet to reveal their baby’s full face, welcomed Jack Blues on August 22, 2024.

They announced the news in an Instagram post, a day later as Justin wrote, "WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," and Hailey reshared the image on her Stories.

As she gears up to celebrate the first birthday of her baby, she has been sharing her birth and pregnancy journey. In a recent Instagram post, she shared the items she “couldn’t live without” during her pregnancy and new motherhood after Jack was born.