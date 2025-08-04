Katie Price breaks down over kitten's loss, insists she's devoted pet owner

Katie Price is heartbroken over the loss of her kitten, insisting she's a devoted pet owner.

The 46-year-old former glamour model revealed that one of the kittens sadly passed away. The litter was born prematurely, and the kittens struggled to latch onto their mother for feeding.

Despite ongoing criticism from animal welfare groups over her history of pet ownership, Katie insisted she is doing everything she can to care for the kittens, saying she is looking after them 'day and night.'

In a video shared on social media, Katie, dressed in a cream jumper with her dark hair loose, gave a sad update. 'An update on the kittens, one fortunately died. 'That's the one wrapped in tissue, two hours after we fed it.'

Doris gave birth last Friday, and Katie has since been devoting all her time to supporting her cat and the newborn kittens-even cancelling a planned trip to the Isle of Wight to stay home.

Katie adopted Doris and two other hairless cats last October, despite growing pressure from animal charities calling for her to be banned from owning pets.

Responding to criticism, Katie defended herself, referencing a £ 5,000 offer from animal rights group PETA to give up pet ownership. She stood firm, stating she is committed to the animals in her care.



