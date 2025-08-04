Olivia Rodrigo marks GUTS tour finale with special gift for fans

Olivia Rodrigo has wrapped up her GUTS world tour at Osheaga Festival on Sunday.

The Vampire singer performed total 95 shows across 22 countries.

After her final show, the Driver’s Licence hitmaker took to her Instagram sharing a sweet video of giving away her jewellery items to her fan.

"Rings off!!!!! that’s a wrap on GUTS tour!!! until next time I love y’all,” the Deja Vu songstress captioned the post.

Olivia's post was soon flooded by comments of her fans gushing about her tour and saying bittersweet farewell to Guts era.

“SO PROUD OF YOU [heart and fire emoji],” wrote one.

One user said, “an era we will never forgettt.”

“wait that’s so cute and so heartbreaking at the same time omg. goodbye guts era you were everything,” a fan couldn’t help but appreciate her gesture.

Another echoed the sentiment, “A rockstar angel!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

“This tour was incredible and allowed people all over the world to see Liv. Thank u for this era it’s been so incredibly special guts world tour forever. See you soon!,” penned a user.

Olivia Rodrigo initially kicked off the Guts world tour in February 2024.