Ed Sheeran teases new song featuring 'Harry Potter' star

Ed Sheeran reunites with Rupert Grint after 14 years

Ed Sheeran has officially shared the glimpse of his new song from his latest album, "Play".

The Perfect hitmaker’s new soundtrack called A Little More is a collaboration between him and Harry Potter famed Rupert Grint.

Ed himself mentioned that he has reunited with Rupert after 14 years. The latter will be featuring in the music video of the new release.

Taking it to Instagram, the Shape of You singer not only teased the song but also shared how he ended up taking Grint onboard with it.

Sheeran, 34, wrote in the caption, “14 years later me and @rupertgrint are reunited. I had this wild idea after writing the song, and thankfully rupert was up for it.”

“It’s an utterly bonkers video for a very upbeat, fun, but angry song.”

The English singer is hopeful that this track turns out to be his fans’ most favourite songs from his latest studio album.

It might as well turn out true as fans are already pouring in love over the collaboration and they can’t wait for it to come out.

A Little More is set to release this Thursday, August 7.

Prior to this, Ed released another hit track from Play named Sapphire, which carried uncredited vocals from Indian playback singer, Arijit Singh.