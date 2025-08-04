Kelsey Parker heartbroken over devastating loss she wasn't prepared for

Kelsey Parker has opened up about the heartbreaking loss of her baby, revealing that she lost her third child with boyfriend Will Lindsay, just one week before her due date.

The podcaster, 34, suffered the tragedy in June and shared that their baby boy, whom they named Phoenix, was tragically 'born sleeping.'

Kelsey was previously married to her late husband, Tom Parker, who passed away in March 2022 following a brain cancer diagnosis.

The couple shared two children, Aurelia, 5, and Bodhi, 4.

After Tom's death, Kelsey eventually announced her new relationship with Will and later confirmed she was expecting her first child with him.

Following the heartbreaking events of the previous month, Kelsey, Will and her children from her marriage to Tom jetted off on a much-needed family holiday.

On Sunday, Kelsey shared a video of herself on the beach, alongside a heartbreaking letter addressed to Phoenix.

The podcast host penned: 'A Letter to My Angel. It's hard to find the words.'

'There is no preparing for this kind of heartbreak. I had dreams for you, your first giggle, your first steps, the way you would cling to me when the world felt too big.'

'For now, I'm learning to live with the ache. to breathe through the waves, and to find little pockets of peace in the middle of the storm.'