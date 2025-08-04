Doechii makes exciting announcement during Lollapalooza 2025 set

Doechii just made her Lollapalooza 2025 gig more exciting with a major announcement.

Before exiting the T-Mobile stage in Chicago on Saturday, August 2, after wowing the audience with the ultimate love letter to '90s hip-hop, rap and R&B, the Anxiety hitmaker announced her first headlining tour: Live from the Swamp Tour.

"Before we get out of here, I want to make an announcement. I'm gonna be going on tour on Oct. 14. What's up, y'all? Bye!" Doechii, whose real name is Jaylah Ji'mya Hickmon, revealed.

After she walked down the stage, nearby monitors showed signage for the Live from the Swamp Tour.

The footage also provided a website for fans, featuring a clock counting down until Monday, August 4, when tickets and dates are expected to be unveiled.

Doechii’s hit-filled 50-minute set included rendition of Nissan Altima, Anxiety and Denial Is a River.

Additionally, poking fun at her Met Gala umbrella outburst she had JT emerge from behind the props to perform their duet, Alter Ego.

Two days before taking the stage during the mega music festival over the weekend, Doechii teased her fans that she’ll be performing with someone special.

Her announcement sparked a wave of reactions from netizens many of whom were rooting for the Florida native to team up with Tyler, The Creator, JT, Megan Thee Stallion and few more for a live performance.