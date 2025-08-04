Kelly Osbourne releases special message following death of dad Ozzy

Ozzy Osbourne, rock legend, died on July 22, 2025

Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Kelly just released a statement days after father’s tragic demise.

The rock legend passed away at the age of 76 on July 22. The news of his death was shared in a joint statement by the late singer’s family.

Ozzy received tremendous love and tributes from fans across the world.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old British TV personality dropped a message on her Instagram story especially for the fans, who poured in great amount of love in hard times.

Kelly wrote, "I've sat down to write this a hundred times and still don't know if the words will ever feel like enough... but from the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

She thanked Ozzy’s supporters for the beautiful messages as they all “helped her carry though the hardest moment of her life.”

"Every kind word, every shared memory, every bit of compassion has meant more than I can ever explain.”

The fashion designer further expressed, "Grief is a strange thing - it sneaks up on you in waves - I will not be ok for a while - but knowing my family are not alone in our pain makes a difference."

The Paranoid hitmaker passed away following his farewell gig with his "Black Sabbath" members.