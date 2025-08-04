Kim Kardashian surprises fans with generous gift to son Saint

Kim Kardashian acts as 'tooth fairy' for her son after he lost his first tooth

Kim Kardashian becomes tooth fairy for son Saint as she shows off major gesture to make his lost tooth moment extra special.

The 44-year-old, who shares four children – North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm – with her former husband Kanye West, spent quality time with her son after he lost his first tooth.

On Sunday, August 3, the American media personality shared a carousel of images on Instagram, showcasing her children’s recently lost teeth.

The first slide of the photo dump featured Kim and Saint, where the 9-year-old was seen losing one of his front teeth at a sports ground.

In one of the images, Saint proudly showed off his growing front tooth.

Following in the footsteps of his father, West, Saint wore a gold Louis Vuitton grill on one of his teeth – as highlighted in her post.

Meanwhile, North, 12, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, were also seen wearing Hello Kitty tooth gems as they smiled for the camera.

The SKIMS founder captioned her post, “The tooth fairy has been good to us.”

The carousel also included a photo of a sweet note from the tooth fairy to Saint, along with a Roblox gift card and a $2 bill.

The note read, “Dear Saint, for your first tooth. –The Tooth Fairy.”

For the unversed, Kim and West welcomed their second child, Saint, in December 2015.