John Legend reflects on his reunion with Kelly Clarkson

John Legend has recently expressed his excitement over reunion with Kelly Clarkson for the upcoming The Voice: Battle of the Champions season.

In an exclusive interview with Extra, the musician opened up about reuniting with Kelly as they shot the blind auditions this week.

John told the outlet, “It was a love fest.”

Reflecting on their dynamics, the musician revealed, “We are very competitive and we still are, but we truly care so much about each other, respect each other as artists and human beings.”

However, John mentioned that they have been friends for a very longtime including Adam Levine as well.

“We have worked together, we sung together and we have all grown up,” remarked the 46-year-old.

He recalled when he started working with Adam and Kelly and they all had very young kids and we all were just starting our families at the time.

But now Kelly’s oldest is in “fifth grade” and John said that his oldest is in “fourth grade”.

As far as Adam’s kids are concerned, the musician disclosed that they are around the same age as his and Kelly’s.

“We are all growing up together and experiencing that parent life as well as figuring out how to do it all,” added John.

When reporter asked about having a group chat, to which he gave the positive response.

“We always check up on each other. My wife Chrissy Teigen is friends with Kelly as well and checks on her too,” added the musician.

Before concluding, John said, “It’s all family and it’s all love and mutual respect for each other.”