Junkyard frontman David Roach dies at 59

David Roach, the lead vocalist of Junkyard formed in 1987 in Los Angeles, has passed away at the age of 59.

The frontman of the American heavy metal band breathed his last over the weekend following a battle with cancer.

The surviving Junkyard members confirmed the saddening news of Roach’s passing in an Instagram post on Saturday, August 2.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach," they began. "After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife."

They went on to honour the many roles Roach played, writing, "He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer—but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother."

"Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him," the rock band members concluded.

Roach’s death came months after Junkyard announced in March that Roach the lead singer has been battling "aggressive squamous cell carcinoma affecting his head, neck, and throat."

In order to help him combat any financial crisis amid the disease they further launched a GoFundMe campaign, aiding in his treatment.