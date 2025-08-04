Jack Osbourne’s wife Aree remembers Ozzy Osbourne: 'Coolest father-in-law'

Jack Osbourne’s wife Aree Gearhart finally broke her silence with a heartfelt tribute for her late father-in-law Ozzy Osbourne.

Weeks after laying the Black Sabbath frontman to rest, his daughter-in-law took to her Instagram on Sunday, August 3, to look back at the fond memories the family has created together.

She called the heavy metal icon the "coolest father-in-law" and "the best papa" for the grandkids.

"The world got a rockstar but we got an ice lolly loving, goofy, big hearted guy who made us laugh like no other," Aree, 34, penned in the caption of a carousel. "He was always in my corner and I forever am thankful to him for raising my husband and blessing me w my family."

"We got Nana always, Papa. Keep giving us all those signs from above [black heart and sparkle emoji]," she wrote before wrapping up the lovely message. "We’ll keep your name loud, your stories alive, and your love wrapped around us like armor. Forever our guy."

The first image of the series featured Aree in a bridal dress smiling arm-in-arm with Ozzy, 76, on her wedding day.

In the next slides the late rocker was pictured lounging on a couch while embracing his granddaughter Maple, three, and lying down with Maple sitting on his chest.

Among other family photos Aree included a snapshot of Ozzy dining with her parents, him sweetly kissing granddaughter and hanging out on a boat with his wife Sharon Osbourne, their children and his extended family.

Aree’s tribute to Ozzy comes after her husband, Jack, and his family attended his father’s funeral in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 30, following the legend’s death on July 22.