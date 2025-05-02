Inside the disturbing obsession behind Holly Willoughby's kidnapping plot

Holly Willoughby has endured significant mental stress over the past few years particularly after a kidnapping plot came to light.

Now, a disturbing insight has emerged about Gavin Plumb, a 37-year old man from Essex who planned to abduct, sexually assault, and kill the former This Morning presenter.

He reportedly had over 130 other individuals on his list of potential victims.

For the unversed, the court heard that Plumb had been planning this horrific act since 2021, having developed an unhealthy obsession with the celebrity over the years.

Chelmsford Crown Court sentenced Plumb to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 16 years.

As revealed in a new new Channel 5, documentary, former Metropolitan Police officer,Philip Grindell detailed the extent of the suspect's disturbing behaviour:

'And so when they were able to look at his mobile phone and see images that he had saved of Holly Willoughby-I think it's over, you know, 10,000 or something-it allows them very quickly to make an assessment.'

'During the research, they find a list in his bedside cabinet, which has over 130 names on it, of people he is also interested in or has some fixation on.'

For context, Plumb will serve at least 15 years and 85 days in prison, factoring in the time he spent on remand before his trial.