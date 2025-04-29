Cardi B hints at new romance with mystery man after Offset split

Cardi B says she doesn't care 'what anybody says' about her new romance

Cardi B seems to have a new man in her life.

During an unfiltered Twitter Spaces chat on April 27, the Grammy-winning rapper opened up about her rumoured new relationship. And while she didn’t name names, she made it crystal clear she’s very into him.

“It’s been a couple of weeks and I haven’t addressed nothing,” Cardi, 31, said. “Because it’s like… you know when you got a gorgeous n***a f***ing you and loving you from head to toe? It’s like, I don’t really give a f**k what anybody says when you got a real fine n***a that love you from head to toe. It’s like, whatever, gorgeous n***a too!”

The Bodack Yellow hitmaker filed for divorce from Offset in August 2024, shortly after revealing she was expecting their third child (whom she gave birth to in September).

Since the split, rumours have swirled about a possible romance with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs.

Cardi and Diggs were recently spotted getting close at Coachella, and earlier this month, she was caught on video sharing an intimate moment with him in a nightclub.

And although the exes have infamously taken nasty shots at each other since their split, Offset appeared to respond to Cardi’s nightclub clip with a surprisingly supportive “I’m happy for her!” comment on Instagram, per People magazine.