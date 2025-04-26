Jessie Mei Li fondly reflects on time spent on ‘Shadow and Bone’ set

Jessie Mei Li, best known for her role as Alina Starkov, in Shadow and Bone series, looked back on her time at the drama’s set.
The drama series is an adaption of Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling novel of the same name. However, it was unfortunately cancelled after its second season on Netflix.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Last Night in Soho star, spoke about her acting career while discussing her new film Havoc.
She said, "I never really foresaw this as my life. I kind of stumbled my way into acting by being in the right place at the right time."
When Mei Li was offered the role in Shadow and Bone, she initially felt quite overwhelmed by the sudden transition from being a normal British girl to getting recognised thinking, "I don’t know is this is for me."
She admitted that despite having taken "couple of acting classes and courses" she still lacked a significant amount of experience.
"So Shadow and Bone was out of the frying pan into the fire. I learned a lot because I was always on set being in everyone’s business," she added.
Expressing her gratitude for the fantasy novel adaptation, the 29-year-old artist said that after gaining a skill-building experience on the set, she now feels "much more literate" while working on other projects.
"So I’m thankful for Shadow and Bone. It couldn’t have been a better first job," she continued.
Mei Li's new film Havoc has been running in theatres since April 25.
