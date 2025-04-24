Prince Harry, Meghan NYC visit security puts Taylor Swift protocol to shame

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle security for brief New York visit puts Taylor Swift’s protocol to shame

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to New York City on Wednesday but it was not without the “over-the-top” security protocol.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes were in the Big Apple for the prestigious Time100 Summit, where Meghan was invited to speak as the founder of lifestyle brand, As Ever.

While the event was the star-studded affair itself, what drew attention of the public was the “abnormal” security measures that the Sussexes had taken for their brief visit, per photos obtained by Page Six.

Harry and Meghan were accompanied by their bodyguards in two SUVs and two unmarked police vehicles following them as part of their entourage.

According to paparazzi sources, the four-car motorcade was “abnormal” level of security even for the most high-profile celebrity.

“Taylor [Swift] usually has two cars — her car that she’s in and a security car with her team,” the insider shared, noting that the Grammy-winner is more modest than the royals.

“And if [Swift’s] going somewhere, she has a separate car on-site with her team already there, but they don’t travel together.”

Moreover, A-listers like Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian typically only ride around with a maximum of two SUVs for themselves, their team and family members.

The insider was furious to consider that the “city was paying” for the insane Sussex security.

However, a source previously told the outlet that the head of any celebrity’s security team can ask for additional police protection “based on the threat assessment and the circumstances of where they’re going and what they’re doing.”

The visit also comes after Harry and Meghan were caught in a “near catastrophic” 2023 car chase in New York, which left them feeling unsafe.

Although, there were doubts raised after law enforcement sources suggested that Harry and Meghan had been exaggerating the situation, which was not as bad as they claimed it to be.