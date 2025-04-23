Brian Tyree Henry gives rare insights into working with Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts and Brian Tyree Henry co-star on upcoming movie ‘Panic Carefully’

Brian Tyree Henry revealed that he was initially really intimidated by working with Julia Roberts when they began working on the upcoming thriller, Panic Carefully.

However, his nerves were quickly eased by the actress. "Once you hear the Julia Roberts laugh, it just cuts through everything," the 43-year-old actor said.

Henry continued to gush about Roberts, saying, "You're just like, 'Great, all right, we're all safe. It's all going to be good.' She elevates everything she's a part of. She's a legend, and she is truly the epitome of care," in conversation with People Magazine.

Henry and Roberts co-star with Elizabeth Olsen and Eddie Redmayne on the movie.

Speaking of his co-stars, Henry said, "They're such remarkable actors. It's amazing to be a part of a project where there's such a kinship and such a love for each other's craft and who we are as people. This movie is insane, and I can't think of a better crew to go through it with."

The Eternals star added, "It has been the time of my life, I can't even lie. I couldn't have asked for better company than Julia and Eddie and Lizzie. They're so amazing."

Henry, who has worked with Brad Pitt, Jodie Foster, and Viola Davis, acknowledged deep influence of the amazing peers he has worked with on his own craft, as he said, "I've had the amazing luxury of working with quite a few stars. It's been quite remarkable to be there with them, and then also realize, 'Oh, right, these are my peers.’”