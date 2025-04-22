King Charles makes key decision about Palace after meeting with Andrew

King Charles makes key decision about Palace after Andrew's latest move

King Charles decided to open doors of Buckingham Palace for a special event after meeting with Prince Andrew.

The official Instagram account of royal family made a joint post with royal collection trust, announcing a summer exhibition set to take place in State Rooms at Palace.

The monarch's office released a statement which reads, "This summer, 'The King’s Tour Artists', a new exhibition featuring over 70 works of art from His Majesty’s own collection, will be on display for visitors to the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace."

"For the past 40 years, an artist has been personally selected by The King to accompany the travelling party on a royal overseas tour with the brief to draw or paint whatever inspired them."

The Palace's official revealed that an accompanying publication, named 'The Art of Royal Travel: Journeys with The King', will "further explore and celebrate this special royal tradition."

It is important to note that King Charles made a significant decision regarding the Palace after the Duke of York joined his brother and other key royal figures for the Easter service in a surprising move.

His appearance with royals raised eyebrows due to his involvement in controversies portraying the firm in a negative light.