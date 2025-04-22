King Charles holds private meeting at Windsor after Andrew’s ‘return’

King Charles held an important meeting at Windsor Castle as the monarch continued with his crucial royal duties just day after receiving heart-breaking news.

The King had held a private audience with the Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon, on Tuesday after he landed in the UK on Sunday.

In a social media post shared by the premier, the King was seen in good spirits as he welcomed Luxon, firmly shaking his hand.

“His Majesty King Charles III has a deep love of New Zealand,” the Prime Minister wrote in the post. “It was an honour to have an audience with him at Windsor Castle upon my arrival in London.”

While Luxon did not reveal much detail about his meeting at Windsor, but had high praise for the king.

“There’s a long-standing convention we don’t talk about the detail of those conversations. But suffice to say, as you would expect, he’s got a great amount of time for New Zealand, and was interested in what was happening back at home.”

Luxon noted that they “covered a number of topics” but “won’t go into too much detail around that.”

The meeting comes at the heels of the sad news about Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday – just 12 days after the King and Queen Camilla met him in Italy.

Charles had penned an emotional statement to express his grief over the loss. Luxon shared that at the start of the private meeting, they reflected on the late pontiff’s death.

The meeting also comes amid speculation about Prince Andrew's return to the royal fold after the disgraced Duke of York publicly joined the royal family for Easter Sunday service at St George's Chapel.

York residents have begun calling for the removal of Andrew's Duke of York title as it "taints the reputation of York".

Royal expert Phil Dampier claimed that Andrew – who has been embroiled in a series of scandals which have humiliated the royal family on multiple occasions – will be making a return to the royal fold and it is "only a matter of time".

He also explained that Prince William continues to block Andrew from his motives and the future king has no place for his uncle given his foolish stints.