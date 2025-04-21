Pedro Pascal breaks silence on major ‘The Last of Us’ plot twist

Pedro Pascal on the jaw-dropping twist in 'Last of Us' season two

Pedro Pascal revealed his thoughts on the unexpected shift in the plot line of Last of Us.

The Gladiator II star gave his insight on the change in storyline from season two episode two.

In conversation with the Entertainment Weekly, Pascal, whose character Joel Miller dies after being beaten to death by the vengeful Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), admitted he was in "active denial."

"I realise this more and more as I get older, I find myself slipping into denial that anything is over," he said.

Pascal continued, "I know that I'm forever bonded to so many members of the experience and just have to see them under different circumstances, but never will under the circumstances of playing Joel on The Last of Us."

He went on to say that he doesn’t spend much time thinking about it because it makes him "sad."

The death of the character did not came as a shock for the Narcos actor as the showrunner, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who were determined to adapt the main events of the video game, already gave away Joel's future in the series.

In the show, Abby is is hunting down Joel for retribution for slaughtering the Fireflies rebel group. She ends up killing him in the end.

“It’s not like they said, ‘Hey, we kill you at the beginning of season two,'” he said. “But it was always an understanding that it would stay true to the source material in a specific way and that the, let’s say, practical and exclusive obligation would be for season 1. It was just a matter of how and when.”

Looking back on his last day of the set, the Game of Thrones actor shared that he kept avoiding the truth and refused to acknowledge it, as he felt "so bonded to everyone in the show."

"To have this goodbye was very sad for me, and I had such a physical manifestation, a violent mirror of how sad it was for Joel to die. To be honest, it was quite dreamlike," recalled Pascal.

The Last of Us season two, episode two was aired on Max on Sunday. The TV series will air upcoming episodes weekly on same streaming platform.