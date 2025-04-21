Sutton Stracke breaks silence on bond with Garcelle Beauvais after ‘RHOBH’ exit

Sutton Stracke on navigating bond with Garcelle Beauvais after ‘RHOBH’ exit

Sutton Stracke is letting her friend Garcelle Beauvais have the breathing room she needs after saying goodbye to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Speaking to Page Six on Sunday, April 20, Sutton said, “Garcelle has chosen to unfollow all of the Housewives. I can only imagine that she needs a clean break right now. I love her and am giving her the space she needs.”

The support comes after fans noticed a major Instagram shake-up — Garcelle, 58, had hit the unfollow button on Sutton, along with Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Bozoma Saint John.

Sutton, ever the gracious Southern belle, isn’t taking it personally. “I know that she is going to move through this next chapter with grace and success,” she added.

Garcelle announced back in March that her time on RHOBH had come to an end after five seasons.

In a heartfelt Instagram video posted on March 25, she shared, “Hey, guys, so I have some news. I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride nevertheless.”

Family played a big part in her decision to step away.

Garcelle explained, “One of the reasons” she left was to spend more time with her 17-year-old twin sons, Jaid and Jax, especially as they head into their senior year of high school.

“Their last year of high school is next year, and I want to be a part of that, and Jaid is starting a new career, and I want to be a part of that too,” she said.

It’s not just about family time, though — Garcelle teased big things ahead in her career, too.

“Secondly, I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in. I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon,” she hinted.

Gracious as ever, Garcelle made sure to thank everyone who played a part in her journey, saying, “I just want to say thank you to Andy Cohen, to Bravo, NBCUniversal, Evolution, 32 Flavors, the producers, the crew, and, of course, the ladies.”

And for fans hoping this isn't goodbye forever, there’s still a glimmer of hope. Garcelle added, “Andy [Cohen] told her she can ‘come back any time, the door will always be open.’ You never know, I might pop in sometime.”

Meanwhile, Kyle Richards revealed to E! News on April 8 that she’s been trying — and failing — to get in touch with Garcelle. “I haven’t heard from her,” Kyle said. “I texted her twice and haven’t heard back.”

The emotional farewell was also felt during the third and final part of the Season 14 reunion, aired April 15, when Garcelle made a dramatic exit before the final reunion photo.

In true Garcelle style, she simply declared, “I’m out.”