Count Nikolai, Count Felix reunite with Danish Royals after 'title' controversy

Count Nikolai and Count Felix of Monpezat made a stylish appearance at Princess Isabella of Denmark's 18th birthday celebration held on Tuesday at the Royal Danish Theatre's Old Stage in Copenhagen in a rare royal reunion.
It is important to mention that the 'reunion' appearance has brought the royal fans in shock as the sons of Prince Joachim have largely stayed out of the spotlight since a 2023 royal reshuffle, when Queen Margrethe removed their princely titles.
The Queen, believed that this decision was made with their future independence in mind.
Despite past tensions, the brothers looked sharp in velvet jackets and bow ties, warmly reuniting with the royal family for the grand occasion.
Princess Isabella's birthday falls on April 21 and was joined by her beautiful mother, Queen Mary and her younger siblings, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent.
Previously, Isabella stunned royal fans with her speech in Aarus over the weekend, marking the beginning of her official royal role.
