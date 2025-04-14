King Charles makes first statement after Prince Harry's bombshell interview

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Parry’s bombshell statement

Buckingham Palace shared King Charles' delightful message after his estranged son Prince Harry made bombshell claims regarding his security arrangement, seemingly a brutal dig at royals.

In his first statement, the monarch sent warm wishes to the Sikh community celebrating the festival of Vaisakhi.

On April 14, the official Instagram account of the royal family shared the King's message, reading, "Wishing Sikhs across the UK and around the world a very happy #Vaisakhi."

It is important to note that the royals finally broke silence amid the eye-opening claims made by the Duke of Sussex during a brief interview after his court hearing in the UK related to his security case.

For the unversed, the former working royal appeared in the Royal Courts of Justice for a day hearing on April 8 and 9 in London.

Notably, Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's security was downgraded after the couple stepped down from their senior royal roles back in 2020.

However, Harry feels unsafe in his homeland without official security amid his plans to bring back his wife and two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in order to make them familiar with their royal roots.

According to reports, Prince William's estranged brother was seen visibly upset when confidential evidence was presented to him in the court.

In conversation with a newspaper, Harry said, "People would be shocked by what's being held back," and he revealed that his "worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that's really sad."

Sources claim that Princess Diana's youngest son believes the decision to remove official security was intended to pressure him and his wife, Meghan, to remain in royal fold.

But, Buckingham Palace has denied the eyebrows-raising claims.