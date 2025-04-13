Prince Harry’s attempt to involve King Charles in security row backfires

Prince Harry troubles regarding protection of himself and his family appear to be at an impasse as a crucial verdict looms for the Duke of Sussex.

During the two-day legal proceedings regarding his appeal against the UK Home Office, Harry visibly appeared downcast and disillusioned indicating that the case may not turn out in his favour for a third time now.

Shocking details emerged during the court hearing in London with Harry’s lawyer, Shaheed Fatima KC claiming that the royal’s “life is at stake”.

Although, senior royal expert Ingrid Seward believes that Duke’s predicament is actually his own doing as a result of his “error on judgement”.

As a last attempt to save his legal battle, it seems Harry’s efforts to pin the blame on his father King Charles has backfired.

Seward noted that Harry’s memoir, Spare, in which he casually mentioned his ‘kill count’ during his deployment in Afghanistan, had “potentially written his own death warrant”.

“The Army was furious and said he had let the side down with his careless remarks,” the expert wrote in The Sun.

“Former top brass Colonel Tim Collins made that abundantly clear when he said: ‘We don’t do notches on the rifle butt, we never did.’”

She continued, “Much of Harry’s fight about his personal security stems from this error of judgment. By revealing what he did he put not only himself, but others, in danger.”

The expert’s remarks come after Harry gave a bombshell interview to multiple media outlets, heavily implying that the only person who is able to resolve the matter is the King – with whom Harry hasn’t spoken to in over a year.

Harry also told the newspapers that “people would be shocked by what’s being held back,” adding that his “worst fears have been confirmed by the whole legal disclosure in this case and that’s really sad”.

Seward added that it’s “not the fault of King Charles, his father, who he blames for not stepping in and using his influence. Once again, Harry fails to understand that the King cannot get involved in what is a governmental matter.”

The verdict for Harry's security has not been announced yet.