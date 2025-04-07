Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis embrace each other after messy split

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis after split

It looks like Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are putting their best co-parenting foot forward — and maybe even their best hugs too.

The former couple were spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 6, looking friendly and relaxed as they took their two kids, Otis, 10, and Daisy, 8, out for a sunny day at the playground.

As per PEOPLE, The Ted Lasso star, 49, and the Don’t Worry Darling director, 41, were seen chatting, smiling, and sharing a hug while their kids played nearby — proving that, even after a few courtroom curveballs, these two have mastered the art of “keep calm and parent on.”

Sudeikis and Wilde’s relationship timeline has had its fair share of plot twists.

The duo first linked up back in 2011 after meeting at an SNL finale party, got engaged in 2012, and welcomed their two kids in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

After a seven-year engagement, they went their separate ways in 2020 — and things took a bit of a dramatic turn.

Following their split, Wilde made headlines when she started dating Harry Styles, but a source assured PEOPLE at the time that the children remained the “priority and the heart of the family's relationship.”

Still, it hasn’t always been playground picnics and peaceful hand-offs.

In April 2022, Sudeikis served Wilde legal documents regarding custody — while she was speaking onstage at CinemaCon. Wilde later called it out in a court filing, saying Sudeikis “chose to serve me in the most aggressive manner possible,” adding it was “intended to threaten me and catch me off guard.”

Despite those rocky moments, Wilde was reportedly determined to “focus on what's best for the kids.” A source noted that, for a while, “she and Jason don’t speak to each other,” relying on help to manage the custody schedule.

By March 2023, court records showed the battle over whether the kids should live in L.A. or New York still wasn’t resolved. Wilde’s legal team claimed Sudeikis was trying to “litigate her into debt.”

But in a refreshing plot twist, the custody case was finally settled in September 2023. Sudeikis agreed to pay $27,500 a month in child support, and both parents have since remained in Los Angeles — and seemingly on very good terms.

“They’re in a good place,” a source told PEOPLE in October. “If there’s any resentment over where to live or child custody payments, they certainly don’t show it. It’s a united front. And they are clearly both deeply devoted parents.”

Judging by their most recent family outing, it looks like these co-parents are turning the page and writing a brand-new chapter — one playground hug at a time.