Post Malone on shopping spree with new girlfriend after split from fiancée

Post Malone on shopping with new GF in Paris

Post Malone seems to be soaking up both love and Parisian charm these days.

The Sunflower singer was recently spotted out and about in the City of Lights with his new girlfriend, Christy Lee, marking yet another public appearance for the blossoming pair.

As per Page Six, the two were photographed on Saturday enjoying a stylish shopping trip to none other than Yves Saint Laurent—because, of course, if you’re going to do Paris, you may as well do it fashionably.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, looked relaxed and happy as he helped Lee out of the car, sweetly holding her hand as they stepped into the fashion house.

The 29-year-old artist kept his look effortlessly cool with a short-sleeve button-up shirt, jeans secured with a standout belt and buckle, and cowboy boots that added his signature touch of flair.

Lee, equally chic, wore a crisp white short-sleeve button-up tucked into a navy skater skirt, paired with ballet flats—perfect for strolling cobblestone streets in style.

The couple’s Parisian adventure follows another recent outing in the city, where they were seen leaving Beefbar after what looked like a cozy dinner date.

And this isn’t their first European rendezvous. Fans first caught wind of the romance in January when Malone and Lee were seen together at the Mascagni Hotel in Rome.

Since then, they’ve also been spotted in more low-key settings, including a bar in Idaho, where a TikTok video captured the pair smiling and holding hands on a balcony.

While Post Malone is known for keeping his personal life on the down-low, he hasn’t exactly been hiding his connection with Lee.

Since their public debut, the couple has appeared comfortable showing subtle PDA—hand-holding, warm smiles, and gentle gestures that speak volumes.

Their relationship arrives on the heels of Malone’s reported split from his longtime fiancée, who is also the mother of his child.

Though little is known about his ex—her identity and timeline with Malone have largely remained private—he did share back in 2022 that they were engaged, and in 2023, he even revealed how he “knew” she was the one.

Now, it seems, he’s writing a new chapter—with Christy Lee by his side, some cowboy boots on his feet, and a little Paris magic in the air.