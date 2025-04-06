Taylor Swift reconciles with pal Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift reconciles with long-time pal Blake Lively

Taylor Swift and Blake lively have seemingly burried the hatchet in their alleged rift amid Justin Baldoni’s sexual harassment case.

Previously, the DailyMail reported that the Bad Blood hitmaker had taken a "step back" from her decade-long friendship with the Gossip Girl star after her shocking involvement in the highly public legal case.

However, a source told NewsNation, that the two have restored their bond after A Simple Favor actress apologised to Swift for dragging the popstar in the drama.

"[Swift and Lively] have worked everything out. Blake apologised and they are talking again," the tipster told the outlet.

The fallout happened when Down Bad crooner reportedly refused the invitation of SNL 50 where Lively was one of the guest.

"Taylor is not communicating with Blake," an insider said to DailyMail at that time. "She was invited to SNL50, but with Blake there and Kim Kardashian it was the last place on earth she would be seen."

The rumours of their rift took rise when the mother of four did not attend the Super Bowl, instead Swift was accompanied by her collaborator Ice Spice, social media influencer Ashley Avignone and Haim sisters Alana, Este and Danielle.

Swift was dragged in the mess when Lively’s It Ends With Us co-star Baldoni countersued the actress and her husband Ryan Reynolds, for $400 million.

In his filing, Baldoni claimed Lively, who accused him of sexual harassment, used Swift to intimidate him at a meeting with Reynolds about edits she had made to a rooftop scene.