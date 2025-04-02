Paul Rudd recalls sweet memory with Matthew Perry on set of ‘Friends’

Paul Rudd played Mike Hannigan in the last two seasons of ‘Friends’

Paul Rudd revealed how Matthew Perry used to make him feel part of the Friends squad on the set of the beloved sitcom.

The Ant-Man star in an interview with the WSJ Magazine, remembered that shortly after joining the cast in 2002, Perry spotted him walking by dressing room and called him to play video game with him.

"I’m not really a gamer. I don’t know if he was either," Rudd recalled. "But I remember thinking, this guy doesn’t really know me at all, and he’s like, 'Come on in,' and we’re just playing video games."

"When I think of him, I remember that," Rudd said of Perry.

The Death of a Unicorn actor made his first appearance in Friends during ninth season as Phoebe Buffey (Lisa Kudrow) love interest. They had a on and off relationship throughout the tenth season and they eventually got married.

Although Rudd created a strong bond with rest of the cast too, the creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman previously suggested that Rudd may have felt out of place in the Friends’ series finale.

The actor had a brief cameo in the two-part May 2004 episode, in which Mike and Phoebe decide to start trying for a baby.

"That episode was so much about moving on and having a life that may not bring you back here. He was part of that for Phoebe," Kauffman said. "He was the guy who was going to make her happy for the rest of her life."

Perry died in October 2023 from Ketamine overdoes. Meanwhile Rudd is currently busy ding promotions for his new film Death of a Unicorn which was released on March 28.