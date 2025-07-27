Matty Healy believed he would marry Taylor Swift: Report

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift had a brief romance in 2023 right before she met Travis Kelce

Matty Healy heard wedding bells in his relationship with Taylor Swift.

According to Us Weekly, the 1975 frontman believed his whirlwind 2023 romance with the pop superstar was headed for something serious — as did his mother, Denise Welch.

“[Denise] is saying the mother-in-law stuff because that’s where Matty thought it was headed. She’s entitled to her opinion,” a source told the outlet, referencing Denise’s bold remarks on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week.

The insider claimed it wasn’t Swift who got her heart broken — it was Healy.

“It’s a horrible thing to have the most famous person in the world saying that your son broke her heart when it was the other way around, and then you can’t even defend yourself,” they said.

But during her recent time on air, Welch didn’t hold back. When asked how she felt about Swift's The Tortured Poets Department album, she said she was “glad” not to be Swift’s “mother-in-law.”

Still, the source said Welch “is still Matty’s mum at the end of the day,” and that it was “bloody hard for her to stay quiet” for all these years.

Swift, now dating NFL star Travis Kelce, reportedly holds no hard feelings. A Daily Mail insider said she has “nothing but respect” for Welch, adding, “Taylor respected Denise and will continue to do so, as this will go away very quickly.”