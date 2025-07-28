'Bush' star Gavin Rossdale breaks silence on forced parenting

Gavin Rossdale said he had always been careful about not pushing music onto his children.

The 59 year old singer, who shared Kingston 19, Zuma 16 and Apollo 11 with his former wife Gwen Stefani, explained that he wanted his kids to discover their own way in life.

Gavin shared with Us Weekly that he had kept his role clear by saying he was their father, not their friend.

"Now, if they discover it independently, that’s when it’s, like, I don’t want it to suck."

Gavin actually joked that he's no longer the best singer in his own house.

He said: "What happens with me now in my house [is] they’ll play their songs — what they’re doing.

"Kingston will do that — play an amazing song. Zuma has begun recording — he’s out of control. I’m not even the best singer in my house anymore. It’s super annoying.

"So, I take pride in listening to everything they’re doing and not sharing anything that I’m doing with them.

Even so, the star's children were already big fans of his music.

Gavin - who is best known as the lead singer of the band Bush - shared: "So I put it together and my son Zuma came in. He goes, ‘What you working on?’ I was like, ‘Check it out.’ And I did think he’d be impressed.

"This is why I don’t do this stuff normally. So I played it. I said, ‘Yeah, just put this together, no big.’ He goes — and he’s [giving] me the poo face — he goes, ‘You’re not putting that out, are you?’ I said, ‘Well, I was thinking of it. Why, is there something particularly wrong with it?’ He goes, Machinehead is legendary. I dunno about that.’ And then left the room. Destroyed me. Killed me."