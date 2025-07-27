Megan McKenna gets honest about Simon Cowell’s devastating phone call

Megan McKenna has recently opened up about Simon Cowell’s call that was devastating for her.

The former reality star, who won the X Factor in 2019, was awarded a record deal by music mogul Simon.

However, it was announced later that Syco Music would no longer be operational and artists would have to “find a new home”.

Megan recounted Simon called her personally to break the news about the record label in a new interview with The Mirror.

“The label shut down after I won, so it was pretty hard. It was tough because I'd worked so, so hard. But Simon and I had a nice relationship,” said the 32-year-old.

Megan mentioned that Simon actually rang me, “which was crazy, because it's not every day Simon rings you to say that the label was closing down”.

Celebrity Big Brother star added that Simon “was really nice about it and said, ‘I'm sorry, but you need to find a new home’”.

“But it's not an easy thing to do,” she admitted.

Meanwhile, Megan, who shares a nine-month-old son with husband Oliver Burke, didn’t sign any other music label, rather she released her new music independently back in 2022.