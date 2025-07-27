Taylor Swift delights fans with details into 'top secret' project

Taylor Swift fans are convinced popstar has 'TS12' ready under the wraps

Taylor Swift has sent fans wild with anticipation for her 12th studio album after it was reported that the popstar was working on a music video in secret.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner was spotted in Los Angeles at the set of her music video but nothing was revealed even to the people working with her.

"It was so top secret that those working on set were not even allowed to hear the song, only the beat," an insider told US Sun on Saturday, July 26.

Although no one could hear the actual song, the insider further claimed that the music video was “’70s themed” and featured a “pop beat.”

The source went on to share that even though Swift was making sure to spend as much time as possible with her beau, Travis Kelce, during his offseason, she continued to work on music.

"Even though she’s been taking time off from touring and working a lot to spend time with Travis, there are still projects she’s working on, which will no doubt please fans," concluded the fans.

The report took Swifties by the storm as they flocked together on social media, discussing theories for the “secret” project.

“She did the same thing for End Game so this could be legit,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

“What if it’s rep fault track,” another noted, referring to Reputation (Taylor’s Version), which Swift hasn’t confirmed if she will release.

A third chimed in, “I think it’s so true! She’s been out and about, there’s been all kinds of music on TV shows, she posted, Travis posted! They are getting us prepared for the new album,” while another added, “I can’t wait for TS12.”