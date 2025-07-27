Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming autobiography lays bare unknown details about life

Ozzy Osbourne’s posthumous book sheds light on rocker’s private life

Ozzy Osbourne passed away this week, but he had finished his autobiography just shortly before, which will be released posthumously.

The rock legend, who passed away at the age of 76, titled his upcoming book, Last Rites, and it touches upon his private life without any filters.

Reportedly, the book offers insights into his love affair which caused a crisis in his marriage to Sharon Osbourne.

The Black Sabbath frontman was involved with hairstylist Michelle Pugh around 2012-2016 and it caused much hurt to Sharon, who even tried to attempt suicide.

In a candid interview, Sharon admitted, “I took, I don't know how many pills. I just thought, 'my kids are older, they are fine and can take care of themselves.’''

The upcoming memoir covers a lot of guilt and regrets Ozzy felt, as a source told The Sun, “This book was basically Ozzy's last confessions and contains a lot of passages about how he is sorry for the affair.”

They continued, “As he was always brutally honest during his life, it's been decided not a word will be changed, even about painful times in his life and how his affair affected Sharon.”

The book is expected to be “unflinching, brutally honest, but surprisingly life-affirming,” with insights on Ozzy’s entire legacy with Black Sabbath, his struggle with addiction, to his final moments on stage at the Back to the Beginning concert.