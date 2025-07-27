David, Victoria relax on yacht as Brooklyn and brothers unfollow each other

David was seen warmly embracing his youngest daughter, Harper

David and Victoria Beckham brush off Brooklyn feud on £16 million yacht holiday.

The high-profile couple appear to be unfazed by the ongoing drama surrounding their reported feud with son Brooklyn, as they continue their annual summer yacht retreat.

The Beckham family has faced increasing speculation in recent months, following claims that Brooklyn, 26, has grown distant from his famous parents, particularly after skipping David's lavish 50th birthday celebrations in May.

Enjoying the Mediterranean sunshine aboard their £16 million luxury yacht, David, 50, and Victoria, 51, were spotted soaking in the stunning French weather near St. Tropez.

Ever the devoted father, David was seen warmly embracing his youngest daughter, Harper, 14, as they prepared to board a speedboat heading to the shore.

Meanwhile, their second son, Romeo, 22, made the most of the sunny day with a jet ski ride, while Victoria enjoyed some quiet moments relaxing on the yacht.

Later, she switched into a sophisticated yellow satin dress paired with a matching hat for a chic outing.

The couple upgraded their £5 million yacht to this much larger vessel last year, having previously been photographed cruising around Miami on it.

Adding to the family tension, it was recently reported that Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz no longer follow his younger brothers Cruz and Romeo on Instagram.

However, sources close to Brooklyn have claimed that it was actually Cruz and Romeo who blocked the couple on social media.