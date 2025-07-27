Rebel Wilson pays heartfelt tribute to her late grandmother

Rebel Wilson has recently written a heartfelt note on her late grandmother, who dies at age 95 this weekend.

The Senior Year actress took to Instagram on July 27 and posted a short video featuring images of her late grandma and family, including wife Ramona Agruma.

Rebel penned a lengthy caption, remembering her grandmother, saying, “Goodbye to my incredible Grandma Gar - the BEST grandmother ever.”

Pitch Perfect actress revealed that her late grandmother’s movie was The Wizard of Oz because “when she was a young girl she was banned by her father from seeing it for being "naughty". But years later, she finally got to watch it”.

Recalling how her grandmother would “keep a scrapbook of news clippings” of her career, Rebel mentioned, “She was so proud and even last night was telling paramedics about me as she was being taken to hospital - recounting her glorious holiday on the Queen Mary that I had given her as a present when I had started making it big in Hollywood.”

“When I was 11, she took me and my sister to America. It was one of the best weeks of my entire life,” remarked the 45-year-old.

The Deb actress continued, “We took her on SPACE MOUNTAIN at Disneyland saying ‘it's not that scary Gar!’ and she screamed the entire way down holding on for dear life.”

Leaving behind incredible legacy, Rebel went on, “I'm glad her last 'big' outing was to our wedding at the Opera House.”

Before concluding, the actress further said that her grandmother “endured so much in her life and was always so kind and sweet”.

“To me she is a Queen and I proudly carry her royal name of Elizabeth. Love you Gar and love to all my family at this very sad time,” she added.