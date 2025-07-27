Jax Taylor takes major decision following Brittany Cartwright split

Jax Taylor gives up longtime career goal following Brittany Cartwright drama

Jax Taylor’s split with longtime partner Brittany Cartwright has proven to be life-altering as he has taken major life decisions after parting ways with her.

The 46-year-old reality star recently quit The Valley and confirmed that he won’t be returning for season 3 and now he has withdrawn from yet another of his work commitment.

The media personality has quit his Los Angeles Bar partnership, as reported by Us Weekly, Taylor made "a carefully considered and necessary step to prioritise his sobriety and mental health."

The news was confirmed after fans posted speculations online.

The big decision followed him taking a step back from The Valley where he used to appear with now-ex-wife.

Previously talking to the outlet about his decision, Taylor said, "After an incredibly challenging year and many honest conversations with my team and producers, I’ll be stepping away from the next season of The Valley."

He continued, "Right now, my focus needs to be on my sobriety, my mental health, and coparenting. Taking this time is necessary for me to become the best version of myself, especially for our son, Cruz."