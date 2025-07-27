Holly Willoughby wows in bold look as Phillip Schofield drama unfolds

Holly Willoughby stunned onlookers in a striking look amid Phillip Schofield's drama.

The This Morning former host looked sensational in a recent selfie, wearing a chic black strapless bikini paired with a stylish bucket hat.

The 44-year-old TV star left fans in awe after posting the striking black-and-white snap to her 8.2 million Instagram followers.

Flashing a radiant smile, Holly posed in a garden with her eyes shaded by the sporty hat, showing her support for Oasis as they performed another gig at Wembley.

She captioned the post: 'When your not in Wembley but your need is....have fun tonight if you are lucky enough to be going.'

The presenter accessorised her beach-ready look with a beaded necklace featuring her initial 'H.'

Fans flooded the comments section with praise, with one admirer writing: 'You look stunning,' while another added: 'stunningly beautiful lady.'

Others simply filled the comments with heart and fire emojis. The selfie coincided with Oasis fans descending on Wembley for their highly anticipated London shows.

Meanwhile, according to sources speaking to Closer, Holly is quietly preparing for a major TV comeback. But there's drama brewing behind the scenes-as whispers grow that Phillip is also plotting his own return, and Holly is determined to make her move before he does.

'There's a lot of speculation that phil is planning a big comeback of his own soon and that's why Holly wants to make her move first,' an insider reveals.