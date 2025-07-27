Drake's Manchester show rescheduled due to travel issues: Details inside

Drake reschedules Manchester show after 'Which One' release

Drake’s much-anticipated concert has been rescheduled due to unforeseen travel issues.

The Canadian rapper, who rose to fame with his So Far Gone mixtape, cancelled his show originally set for Monday, July 28, at Manchester’s Co-Op Live Arena.

Drake, 38, will now be performing at the same venue on Tuesday, August 5.

Co-Op Live announced the update on their website, stating, “Due to unforeseen ferry schedule and travel logistics, tomorrow’s performance in Manchester on July 28th has been rescheduled. The good news is that Drake will now perform in Manchester on Tuesday, August 5th, and its set to be an unforgettable night. All tickets remain valid for the new date – we can’t to see you there!”

This comes on the heels of the Family Matters singer dropping his new single Which One on Thursday, July 24, featuring British rapper Central Cee.

Notably, Drake is currently halfway through his UK leg of Some Special Shows 4 U tour with Partynextdoor, marking his return to Europe after six years.

For the unversed, the God’s Plan hitmaker is set to perform in Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, and Paris this August.