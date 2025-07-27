Kelly Osbourne shares rare insight into bond with late dad Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne looks back at her cherished memories with rock legend Ozzy

Kelly Osbourne is grieving her father, Ozzy Osbourne’s death but she is also grateful for the beautiful memories the two shared.

The 40-year-old television personality took to social media on Saturday, July 26, and shared a clip from her late father’s A&E show Jack & Ozzy’s World Detour. “One of the best Ozzy moments ever!” read the caption of the video which showed the father and daughter dancing on a road trip.

The actress dedicated a song to her father in the clip as she said, “Morning, I got this song in my head I have to play it for you,” before she stared singing Paradise by George Ezra.

Ozzy joined his daughter shortly after and the duo started dancing together.

“I love you,” Kelly then told her dad in the video, who replied, “I love you more.”

Kelly recalled the memory while her family is still processing the parting of their beloved dad and rock legend, after he passed away on Tuesday, July 22.

The Black Sabbath rocker was 76 at the time of his death.

Previously speaking about her father’s demise, Kelly posted an Instagram Story on Thursday, in which she wrote, “I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had.”