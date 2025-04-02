Keanu Reeves set to return for 'John Wick 5' plus animated prequel

Keanu Reeves is expected to bring 'something truly phenomenal and fresh' to the story

Keanu Reeves isn’t done with John Wick just yet.

The Hollywood star is officially returning for John Wick: Chapter 5, Lionsgate confirmed at CinemaCon 2025 in Las Vegas on April 1. Reeves, along with franchise director Chad Stahelski and producers Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, are developing the sequel.

"Keanu, Chad, Basil, and Erica would not return unless they had something truly phenomenal and fresh to say with these characters and this world," said Adam Fogelson, chair of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, via People magazine.

That’s not all — Reeves is also set to voice John Wick in an animated prequel. Directed by Shannon Tindle, the film explores Wick’s infamous “Impossible Task,” when he eliminated all his rivals in a single night to break free from the High Table and be with his wife, Helen.

Stahelski, who has long cited anime as an inspiration for the franchise, said, "I feel John Wick is the perfect property for this medium."

Reeves first brought the deadly assassin to life in 2014, returning for sequels in 2017, 2019, and 2023.

The John Wick universe continues to grow, with Ana de Armas’ spinoff Ballerina hitting theatres June 6 and the upcoming series John Wick: Under the High Table.