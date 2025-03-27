Queen Camilla meets bomb disposal expert on 'Trigger Point' set

Queen Camilla continues to offer her support to British television

Queen Camilla made a surprise visit to the set of ITV’s hit drama Trigger Point as filming for its third season continues in London.

GB News reported on March 27 that the Queen met with cast and crew, including lead actress Vicky McClure, and observed a scene being filmed.

During the visit, Her Majesty spoke with a bomb disposal expert who advises the show’s production team, ensuring the drama’s high-stakes action remains technically accurate.

Trigger Point, which follows a team of elite bomb disposal officers working in London, has been one of ITV’s biggest successes, with its second season drawing 8.1 million viewers.

Following her set tour, Queen Camilla attended a reception with ITV executives, staff, and stars from the network’s most popular shows. She also viewed a special exhibition showcasing key moments from ITV’s 70-year history, celebrating its impact on British television.

To mark the occasion, the Queen cut a clapperboard-shaped cake, highlighting her ongoing support for Britain’s creative industries.

With Trigger Point amassing 30 million streams on ITVX last year, anticipation for the upcoming season remains high.