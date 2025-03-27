‘Yellowstone’ spinoff series in plans at CBS

'Yellowstone' coming to CBS with new spinoff series

Yellowstone universe is coming back to CBS.

Rumors have been swirling for weeks about a new offshoot of the hit franchise making its way to the network, as per Deadline.

While no official deals are in place, reports suggest that Luke Grimes could return as Kayce Dutton, the former Navy SEAL-turned-livestock commissioner. If greenlit, the series would join the growing Yellowstone family, which already has a spinoff in the works starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser.

This wouldn’t be the first time Yellowstone has aired on CBS—the network previously carried earlier seasons during the Hollywood strikes.

CBS is also working with Sheridan on the upcoming music competition series The Road, so the partnership seems to be strengthening.

Grimes’ Kayce played a pivotal role in Yellowstone’s finale, signing over the Dutton land to Rainwater and his tribe with strict conditions against development. Now, fans may get to see what’s next for him.

Meanwhile, the Yellowstone franchise keeps expanding, with Michelle Pfeiffer set to lead The Madison, the first modern-day spinoff.

Sheridan’s 1883 and 1923 have already proven that audiences can’t get enough of the Dutton saga. If this new CBS project moves forward, it looks like that reign isn’t ending anytime soon.