Bill Skarsgård shares experience of working in 'Locked' without any scene partner

'Locked' features Bill Skarsgård along with the great Anthony Hopkins

After the success of Nosferatu, Bill Skarsgård has taken over another challenging role, which is without a doubt quite praiseworthy.

The 34-year-old Swedish actor is now starring in a thriller film titled, Locked alongside Academy Award winner, Anthony Hopkins.

The film showcases Bill as a car jacker, who gets caught up in a deadly trap after breaking into a luxurious SUV.

For most of the film, the It star has been talking to camera and has no scene partner, which for him was quite challenging.

While talking about the experience of working in a film like that, Bill added, “This was a very solitary experience for me in terms of performing it because it’s just me and a camera for most of the movie, stuck in this f****** car.”

The Crow actor admitted that he missed his castmates during the filming. He only has a small interaction with the great Mr. Hopkins towards the end of the movie.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the actor confessed, that with all the intense stuff happening around, “It literally can be a quite torturous journey when your character’s tortured throughout the journey.”

Directed by David Yarovesky, Locked is now running successfully in theatres.