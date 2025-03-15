Prince Harry criticised for failing to support Meghan Markle at Trooping the Colour

All eyes were on Meghan Markle as she made her debut at Trooping the Colour on June, 9, 2018, just weeks after the royal wedding to Prince Harry.

Standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony, the newly wed Duchess of Sussex radiated confidence. However, a year later on June 8, 2019, the things were different than expected.

It was the time when Meghan had just welcomed her first child, Prince Archie, Meghan returned to the royal event, which also marked late Queen's 93rd birthday.

This time, she stood slightly in front of Harry- a positioning that, might have left her feeling uneasy and isolated, according to body language expert, Hudi James.

Analysing their brief exchange, Judi suggests Meghan may have turned to Harry for reassurance, only to receive what appeared to be a stern response.

Rather than offering a warm smile, 'Harry appears to snap at Meghan and tell her off as though she were a naughty kid.'

As the national anthem played, Meghan faced the crowd once more, while Harry's stand did little to convey support, Judi added.

'He should have been the one royal responsible for hosting his wife in the UK and helping her navigate her way through the royal protocol.'

Who knew that would be Meghan's last appearance at Trooping the Colour. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex later stepped back from their royal duties in 2020.

They briefly returned to the UK in 2022 to introduce their children, Archie and Lilibet, to the late Queen.