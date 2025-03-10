Ingrid Michaelson recalls Taylor Swift awkward run-in at red carpet

Ingrid Michaelson is also a Swiftie and she shared a throwback to when she met Taylor Swift at a red carpet.
The singer-songwriter recalled, in a now-viral TikTok, that during a 2019 award show, she "was on the red carpet, feeling [her]self" when all of a sudden she was "ushered off.
"And I realized that Taylor Swift was coming. I look to my right, and there she is," Michaelson added.
The Way I Am songstress shared that the pop superstar went "down the whole line" before ducking "between two panels" surrounded by her bodyguards.
"And I was like, 'Well, I know her, we've hung out a couple of times,'" she remembered thinking. "So I went between the panels, literally running after this woman. And I go, 'Taylor! Taylor!' and of course she doesn't turn around, because why would she turn around hearing a random woman screaming her name."
However, Michaelson then tried had another trick up her sleeve, "I go, at the top of my lungs — this so pathetic — I go, 'Taylor! It's Ingrid!'" she continued, noting that "then she finally turned around."
The referral worked out since the Grammy winner and Michaelson then took a picture to commemorate the memory.
