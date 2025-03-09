‘A Quiet Place’ producer finally addresses delay in third movie

Directed John Krasinski, A Quiet Place has finally received a promising update after four years.
The franchise debuted with its first film in 2018 which generated an incredible number against a $17 million budget. Soon after its success, the makers issued the greenlight for a sequel that came out in 2020.
While the third movie was on cards, it still kept on getting delayed. But the horror sci-fi has finally received a major update with producer Brad Fuller addressing the reason behind the postponement.
Fuller briefed that any progress on The Quiet Place 3 was being impossible due to the busy schedule of the director.
He claimed through Collider, “So, Day One is not A Quiet Place 3, just to be clear.”
“A Quiet Place 3, we’re starting to put it together right now. You know, when we made the first one, John [Krasinski] didn’t have a lot on his plate. He had just come off The Office, and he wanted to be a director.”
As per Brad, John is still busy making a movie, but as soon as he finishes it up ‘he will turn his attention to A Quiet Place 3.’
“We all want to finish that trilogy, and I’m hopeful there’s even more Quiet Place movies beyond that”, added the 59-year-old producer.
The popular horror franchise stars Krasinski along with Emily Blunt.
