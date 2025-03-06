Shania Twain on coping with body image issues after ‘abusive situations’

Shania Twain has recently made shocking confession about coping with body image issues after going through “abusive situations” in younger days.

In a new interview with US Weekly, the country singer revealed how she “hated” being a woman while growing up.

“I was always insecure about my body,” said the 59-year-old.

Shania believed that as a female, throughout her youth she “was touched inappropriately so many times and I was in abusive situations where you hate being a woman”.

“I hated being a girl," Shania told the outlet.

The musician stated she “hated being a girl. My mother goes, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up? and I said, ‘A bodybuilder’”.

“I wanted to be a big, strong man that nobody was going to mess with me,” mentioned Shania.

Elaborating on why she hated her body, Shania went on to say that a “lot of the models when I was a kid were very, very thin, that was a sign of elegance and feminine beauty to me”.

However, Shania wished she “had come to this so much earlier because referencing yourself to others is dangerous”.

“This is just not me. You can wish a lot of time away ignoring what you actually look like. Just get real with yourself,” added the singer.